Manchester United to Speak to Spain Boss Luis Enrique Amid Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino Talks

Manchester United plan on speaking to Luis Enrique about managing the club, a report says.

The former Barcelona coach is the manager of Spain currently, and after making it to the semi-finals of the European Championships, is set to also lead the country to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He is rumoured to be among the contenders for the Red Devils job, alongside PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag.

The Mirror have said that United will interview him this week, but he is an unlikely option due to his commitment to Spain.

With the World Cup in November/December, United aren't said to be happy to let the Spaniard manage both teams during this period - so it effectively rules him out.

However, staff at United are said to be huge fans of his and wish to talk to him about the prospect anyway, in order to fill out the process of speaking to all of the considered candidates.

Finally, the report states that the club want to make an announcement about their decision by the next month.

