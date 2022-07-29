Skip to main content

Manchester United To Switch Dugouts At Old Trafford Following Erik Ten Hag’s Request

Manchester United are set to switch dugouts in Old Trafford as per a request of Erik Ten Hag ahead of his first season in charge.

Ten Hag has asked for United’s dugout to be switched with the away dugout ahead of the new campaign as he wants United to be closer to the tunnel and Stretford End. 

United’s dugout has been situated closer to the away end and with a slightly longer walk from the tunnel, which in a bid to make improvements, Ten Hag has requested to be switched. 

Ten Hag is constantly trying to make efforts to improve the atmosphere for his United side as well as to make the job that little bit easier for himself. 

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

In a report that was published on Friday, Samuel Luckhurst of the M.E.N has stated the reasons as to why Ten Hag has requested the dugout changes.

“Manchester United are switching dugouts at Old Trafford at Erik ten Hag's behest. He recommended the home dugout be switched to the west section of the stadium earlier this month and United have agreed to his request.” Reported Luckhurst, he continued and went on to say;

“Manchester United will be closer to the Stretford End, where United's singing section is located, as well as substitutes who warm up on the west touchline. The away dugout will be closer to the away supporters, housed in the south-east corner of Old Trafford.”

