Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Last week marked the 2020 edition of the NFL Draft, in which the concept is fairly straight forward.

Technically, the brightest prospect earns the first pick and so on and so forth; that sparked an idea in my mind.

Let's have our own Manchester United Draft - 10 picks, with the picks not really based on the biggest prospects at the club, but simply the best players at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal.

Taking two major factors into account - general quality and importance in the squad - I've conjured up who I believe would be the top 10 picks if there was to be a Draft based on the current squad.

So, let's get into it with the coveted - and most probably controversial - no. 1 pick.

01. Midfielder: Paul Pogba - PARIS, France

Hear me out on this one. Paul Pogba has barely been a part of the squad this season, but he can't help when injury issues strike and that hasn't been considered here.

There are no two ways about saying that when he's on it, Pogba is United's best player and can be the difference in making the team look bang average to a team to fear.

Considering his natural ability, trophy-winning calibre and all-in-all brand image on a corporate front - I just had to make him my no. 1 Draft pick.

02. Forward: Marcus Rashford - MANCHESTER, England

A close second is Marcus Rashford. Without the 22-year-old's 19 goals this season, god knows where United would be right now.

He's grown into a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's current and future plans and has played through the pain barrier more than he's needed to in order to offer support to a diminished attack this term.

Rashford genuinely has the making of a future United captain; he's well on his way to becoming the face of the club and potentially the face of English football too.

03. Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes - MAIA, Portugal

Bruno Fernandes has only just got through the front door at Old Trafford but his impact has been absolutely sensational.

From the second he started moving the ball about and ordering his new team-mates on his debut against Wolves at Old Trafford, you could just tell United have a serious player.

In his first nine games for the club, Fernandes has been directly involved in seven goals already (3G 4A), more than Jesse Lingard (2), Pogba (1), Andreas Pereira (1) and Fred (1) after their first nine games combined.

04. Defender: Harry Maguire - SHEFFIELD, England

If this piece was based on footballing ability alone, Haeey Maguire probably wouldn't be this high but similarly to Fernandes, his impact has been superb.

How many players are appointed club captain just months after arriving, especially at a club the magnitude of United. He's gone above and beyond to fit in and become a leader in the dressing room.

You can't underpraise his effect on the pitch either; there's a reason United have boasted one of the strongest defences in Europe since his £80million arrival.

05. Defender: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - LONDON, England

Like Maguire, footballing ability-wise you would perhaps see Wan-Bissaka a bit further down but his importance to Solskjaer's side is unparalleled.

You must consider the fact that if the 22-year-old right-back wasn't around, United's options in the position would be fairly bleak.

He has the potential to be the club's right-back for the next decade and has already recorded some incredibly impressive performances and statistics.

06. Forward: Anthony Martial - PARIS, France

This could shock a few, but I'd say that Wan-Bissaka and Maguire are both above Anthony Martial based on importance, rather than quality.

Martial is a brilliant footballer and has enjoyed an impressive season so far, netting 16 goals in 33 games and developing his exciting partnership with Rashford further.

The reason he's lower down the picks is that United do have a bit of cover in the form of Odion Ighalo, Dan James, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and so on.

07. Goalkeeper: David de Gea - MADRID, Spain

I'm sure there are plenty of dropped jaws with this one too, but De Gea simply hasn't been that important for the Reds this term.

I don't want to sound like a spoilt child because the Spaniard is still a top-class goalkeeper, but if he was to get injured, United have a more than capable back-up in Sergio Romero.

Goalkeepers wouldn't be high up in the picks anyway, but he simply isn't as crucial as he once was and takes the seventh pick.

08. Midfielder: Fred - BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil

This was a real mix-up between Fred and Scott McTominay, but the former has been there to cover for United's initial dismal midfield options all season long.

Fred has been an absolute workhorse this term and is also drastically adapting to life in England and improving as a footballer.

The Brazilian is certainly at the forefront of the Player of the Season conversation so far and hopefully, he can continue to be crucial once football resumes.

09. Defender: Victor Lindelof - VASTERAS, Sweden

I was debating including Victor Lindelof in the top 10 picks, with stars such as James, McTominay, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic missing out.

He comes in at ninth though, due to being ever-present alongside Maguire in the heart of the defence this season, which is once again statistically one of the best in Europe.

Lindelof couldn't be any higher than this because I don't think Axel Tuanzebe or Eric Bailly are too far behind him, but his role in the current United set-up can't be undermined.

10. Forward: Odion Ighalo - LAGOS, Nigeria

Well, well, well. You may laugh, but I believe Ighalo should sneak in as the 10th and final pick in the '2020 Manchester United Draft'.

Even taking the fact he's scored four goals in his first three starts at the club out of the equation, the Nigeria international simply offers something different to the United attack.

Not to mention he has purely provided numbers to save the club from moments earlier in the season where 18-year-old Greenwood was being relied upon to make an impact.

But they are my top 10 picks in the fantasy United Draft. It's a bit of fun and make sure to tell us who would make yours.

