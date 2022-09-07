Skip to main content

Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash

Manchester United have been training ahead of their clash against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday. 

The Red Devils face a tough side in Real Sociedad. 

The Spanish side will not be an easy game for Erik Ten Hag and his men. 

United have been in training ahead of the game and here you can find the details of all the players spotted. 

Bruno Fernandes vs Southampton

Ten Hag has already confirmed that Anthony Martial is not fit for the game on Thursday. 

It’s also said to be known that midfielder Donny Van De Beek is carrying an injury - he missed the Arsenal clash last Sunday. 

United are expected to heavily rotate their team ahead of the game on Thursday 

Some hints have already been dropped that suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could start the game

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano

Other players such as Harry Maguire, Fred and more are set to start the game against the Spanish side. 

However the full squad that has been in training has been confirmed ahead of the game. 

Find the full squad below;

Maguire, Dalot, Lindelof, Malacia, Fredricson, Varane, Martínez, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Eriksen, Iqbal, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Ronaldo, Antony, Rashford, Sancho, McNeill, Elanga.

To note, the names above are just the outfield players, goalkeepers have not been listed in the report. 

Ronaldo
Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash

