Manchester United Training Squad vs Omonia UEFA Europa League

Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media today ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia. Manchester United host the side from Cyprus at Old Trafford.

United won the away tie last week as they beat Omonia 3-2 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Ten Hag has his sights set on victory once again this week.

In terms of injury news, the boss noted that Martial and Harry Maguire are set to miss the game. Maguire has been training in Portugal to keep up to scratch on fitness.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Martial however, started Sunday’s game against Everton but was substituted early into the first half with injury. The Frenchman is set to miss Thursday's game but could feature on Sunday.

Other than that however, it looks like a pretty full squad for Thursday’s clash at home to Omonia. Below you can find the squad that trained on Wednesday in full, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst.

“De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Martinez, Shaw, Dalot, Malacia, Lindelof, Fred, Iqbal, Fernandes, McTominay, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Garnacho, Elanga, Shoretire, Ronaldo, Rashford.”

“Varane was doing individual work with a fitness coach separate from the group.”

