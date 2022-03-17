Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

It has been suggested that Ronald Araujo's situation is currently similar to the situation Raphael Varane was in, some months before he joined Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Araujo has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Arsenal also said to have put forward a contract offer for the Uruguayan.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Muppetiers have stated on the latest video on their Youtube channel that United are interested in the Uruguayan defender but as things stand, the defender is trying to use United's potential contract offer to earn a deal at Barcelona.

While they don't know whether the player has been offered a contract by United or not, the club's interest is probably at the same stage as their interest in Raphael Varane before they signed the Frenchman.

Talks have taken place between the two parties about how much United can offer but that is just to know if the player can still sign a new deal at the Catalan side.

