Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

It has been suggested that Ronald Araujo's situation is currently similar to the situation Raphael Varane was in, some months before he joined Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Araujo has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Arsenal also said to have put forward a contract offer for the Uruguayan.

araujo

The Muppetiers have stated on the latest video on their Youtube channel that United are interested in the Uruguayan defender but as things stand, the defender is trying to use United's potential contract offer to earn a deal at Barcelona.

While they don't know whether the player has been offered a contract by United or not, the club's interest is probably at the same stage as their interest in Raphael Varane before they signed the Frenchman.

Talks have taken place between the two parties about how much United can offer but that is just to know if the player can still sign a new deal at the Catalan side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Rashford
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Interested in Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

By Alex Wallace50 seconds ago
araujo
News

Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
tuchel 4
News

Manchester United have reportedly made an inquiry about Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as part of their process to appoint a permanent manager

By Soumyajit Roy24 minutes ago
rashford
Transfers

Barcelona Express Interest In Signing Manchester United Forward; Liverpool Said To Be Admirers Too

By Soumyajit Roy52 minutes ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United to Send Scouts to Watch Moussa Dembele in UEFA Europa League Tie Against Porto

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United Expected to Face Strong Competition For 20-Goal Star Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
ten hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik Ten Hag Now Manchester United's Preferred Managerial Candidate

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
tuchel norwich
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Name Gets Added To Manchester United's Shortlist Of Managers

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago