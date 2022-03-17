Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Hot on The Trail of In-Demand Midfielder

Manchester United are still said to be hot on the trail of Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per reports.

Tchouameni has been linked with moves to La Liga and Juventus in recent months, with Chelsea also said to be interested in the France international star.

Tchouameni

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi has reported about Tchouameni's situation and his potential exit from Monaco in the summer (via SportWitness).

The reporter has stated that United are 'particularly hot' on the young Frenchman and while Chelsea are also interested, it is tough to see the midfielder heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

It is stated that Tchouameni would either head to La Liga or he would come to the Premier League to join United.

The player has made 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Monaco, getting one goal. He has also been a regular in the Europa League, while captaining the side many times.

Tchouameni
