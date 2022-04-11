Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist.

While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported about United's priorities in the summer transfer window, claiming that a striker to complement Ronaldo is the key target for the window.

While the journalist states that even though a central midfielder is also being eyed, Amadou Haidara is not fitting the profile of the player that that the Red Devils want in that role.

They want someone with a similar physique and playing style as Nemanja Matic and Haidara doesn't fit that profile.

As for the striker chase, United have been linked with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

