Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist.

While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.

ronaldo everton

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported about United's priorities in the summer transfer window, claiming that a striker to complement Ronaldo is the key target for the window.

While the journalist states that even though a central midfielder is also being eyed, Amadou Haidara is not fitting the profile of the player that that the Red Devils want in that role.

They want someone with a similar physique and playing style as Nemanja Matic and Haidara doesn't fit that profile.

As for the striker chase, United have been linked with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ronaldo
News

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

By Kaustubh Pandey2 minutes ago
Cavani
News

Edinson Cavani Will Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
News

Bundesliga Ace on Manchester United Summer Shortlist as Talk of Rangnick Admiration Emerges

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
pogba
News

Manchester United Midfielder Edging Closer to Move to European Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Torino v AC Milan, Serie A, football, Turin, Italy Turin, Italy. 10th, April 2022. Gleison Bremer (3) of Torino seen in the Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico in Torino
News

Manchester United 'Scared Off' Signing Serie A Star Amidst Liverpool Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
nunez
Transfers

Manchester United One Of The Frontrunners For Benfica Forward Darwin Nunez

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Decision 'Very Close'

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Darwin Nunez With Club Preparing Bid to Benfica

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago