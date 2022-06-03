Manchester United Transfer Target Frenkie De Jong Has Incredible Performance Against Belgium

The Barcelona star put in an almost flawless individual show in the Netherlands' drubbing of Belgium.

The game finished 4-1 to the Netherlands, with a three second-half goals in quick succession putting the game out of sight for the Belgians.

The 25-year-old started the game in the heart of midfield, and quickly affected the game.

De Jong found Tottenham Hotspur player Steven Bergwijn in space, who turned on the ball and struck true and away from Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Though that was the midfielder's only direct goal contribution, he helped push the side forward throughout the game.

The former Ajax captain succeeded in all attempts to play the ball long, as well as winning every aerial battle.

The Dutchman had the most touches and the most passes of anyone on either of the star-studded line-ups.

De Jong has been heavily linked to the Red Devils this summer, with it thought that new manager Erik Ten Hag wishes to reunite with the talent that he coached in the Eredivisie.

Also on the winning side of the Nations League game, United are interested in Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber.

Ten Hag is thought to want an overhaul this summer, with the departures of key players such as Juan Mata and Paul Pogba needing to be replaced.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon