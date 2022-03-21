Asking Price of Serie A Superstar Revealed Amidst Manchester United interest

Reports in Italy today have revealed the price that Napoli would want to part ways with their striker Victor Osimhen, amidst links with Manchester United.

United are in the market for a young striker, with Edinson Cavani leaving in the summer and uncertainty surrounding Anthony Martial's long-term future at the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport mention that Manchester United are interested in Osimhen but the Partenopei CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis isn't willing to let the striker leave in the summer.

But the club's stance can change, if a club offers over the region of €100 million for the ex-Lille man.

Osimhen grabbed a brace for Napoli recently, as they beat Udinese 2-1. The forward has 11 league goals in Serie A this season and the report goes on to state that Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United also like him.

Newcastle have previously had a bid rejected for the player.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |