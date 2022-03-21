Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Asking Price of Serie A Superstar Revealed Amidst Manchester United interest

Reports in Italy today have revealed the price that Napoli would want to part ways with their striker Victor Osimhen, amidst links with Manchester United.

United are in the market for a young striker, with Edinson Cavani leaving in the summer and uncertainty surrounding Anthony Martial's long-term future at the club.

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen

La Gazzetta dello Sport mention that Manchester United are interested in Osimhen but the Partenopei CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis isn't willing to let the striker leave in the summer.

But the club's stance can change, if a club offers over the region of €100 million for the ex-Lille man.

Osimhen grabbed a brace for Napoli recently, as they beat Udinese 2-1. The forward has 11 league goals in Serie A this season and the report goes on to state that Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United also like him.

Newcastle have previously had a bid rejected for the player.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Asking Price of Serie A Superstar Revealed Amidst Manchester United interest

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
gravenberch 2
Transfers

Bayern Munich Make Bid For Manchester United Midfield Target

By Soumyajit Roy58 minutes ago
Ten Hag
News

Report: Manchester United Are Close to Agreeing Personal Terms With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Mauricio Pochettino Wants to Stay at PSG Despite Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Urged to Give Cristiano Ronaldo The Manchester United Captaincy Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

By Rhys James19 hours ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Quotes

Edwin Van Der Sar Says Ajax Are 'Ready' For Erik Ten Hag Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James21 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Spotted at Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
imago0029390956h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up a Move For £25million Rated La Liga Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago