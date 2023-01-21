Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing
It's a huge game in London on Sunday as Manchester United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in what promises to be a great game. The two sides occupy the top three in the league.
United were victorious in the previous meeting at Old Trafford as they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford. However, Arsenal are much improved and have a fantastic home record.
It will be a huge task for United if they are to win the game against an old rival. The Red Devils will be without three players, one being Casemiro as he faces a suspension for this fixture.
United were seen travelling from Manchester to the Capital for Sundays game on Saturday. Manchester Evening News revealed the full squad that made the trip;
De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Mainoo, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Elanga, Antony, Pellistri, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst.
Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial were not seen travelling and are not expected to feature on Sunday. This comes as a blow to United as they would have liked to have someone like Martial available for mobility in attack.
Erik Ten Hag would now most likely lineup with a similar side to the one that drew to Crystal Palace in midweek.
