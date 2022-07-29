Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Atletico Madrid Confirmed

Manchester United have confirmed their 21 man travelling squad for Saturdays pre season friendly against Atletico Madrid. The squad features Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez but no Cristiano Ronaldo.

United travel to Oslo, Norway today as they prepare to face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on Saturday in their final pre season friendly before their season opening game against Brighton.

The Red Devils have one more test before the Premier League season gets underway at Old Trafford in 9 days time.

Notable absentees to the travelling squad have already been revealed with Ronaldo and Raphael Varane not making the trip to Norway.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However a good mix of senior and some youthful faces are part of the squad and will most likely be the players that are set to face Brighton next Sunday.

There have been some hints that the squad that will face Brighton will be the same squad that travels to Norway today however some possible exceptions could be the case.

United revealed their full travelling squad for the game on Friday afternoon with both new signings Eriksen and Martinez being a part of the squad.

See the full 21 man squad below;

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar.



Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles.

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon