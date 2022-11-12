Skip to main content
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham

Manchester United’s travelling squad to face Fulham has been revealed.

Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side.

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league outing following a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday. The game will see United possibly rotate their squad as some of the players prepare for the World Cup.

Two United players who have been out for some time with injury will remain sidelined. Jadon Sancho and Antony have been noted to have not traveled once again so will not be expected to feature.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is also not apart of the squad making the trip and will be out of the game. Ronaldo also missed United’s game against Villa in mid week.

Diogo Dalot is also unavailable for the game on Sunday as he serves a suspension. The right back received a number of yellow cards and is out.

Below you can find the details of the travelling squad that have made the trip ahead of the game.

De Gea, Dubravka, Bishop; Maguire, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek; Shoretire, Garnacho, Elanga, Rashford, Martial.

