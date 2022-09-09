Manchester United Trio Called Up To Brazil Squad

Brazil will play two games during the international break, coming up soon.

Brazil will play two African nations in Ghana and Tunisia.

A trio of senior Manchester United stars have been called up to represent Brazil.

United have been in fine form in the Premier League, winning four games on the bounce.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, United lost their opening game of the UEFA Europa League, losing 0-1 to Real Sociedad due to a questionable VAR penalty decision.

Despite the recent loss for United, it hasn’t changed the stance on national managers choice of selection.

The trio of Casemiro, Fred and newest signing Antony have all been called up to the Brazil squad.

Casemiro started his first game for United on Thursday night since signing from Real Madrid.

Antony started his first game for United on Sunday when the Red Devils defeated Arsenal 3-1.

Antony became the 21st player to score on his United debut, scoring United’s first goal in the victory.

Fred has played his part so far for United this season, making a number of appearances so far, playing to a good standard under his new manager.

The trio will also have their eyes on the possibility of being apart of Brazil’s World Cup squad in just over two months time.

