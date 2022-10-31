Manchester United Trio Included In Premier League TOTW

After yesterday's 1-0 victory over West Ham, Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have been included in this week's Premier League team of the week. The trio produced a fantastic performance.

Dalot, Maguire, and Martinez produced an amazing performance v the Hammers yesterday to ensure that United kept a clean sheet and to also secure the three points.

Maguire was brought back into the starting lineup yesterday afternoon after being out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Dalot produced a man of the match performance whilst Martinez was a rock at the back as always. They were included in the WhoScored team of the week.

WhoScored included the trio alongside some of the other top performers in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been included following his performance in City's 1-0 victory this weekend. Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, and Martin Odegaard have also been included in the team of the week.

Dalot registered 100% aerial duels won, 100% long ball accuracy, 7 duels won, 5 possessions won,5 clearances, 4 chances created, 4 crosses, 4 tackles, and 3 interceptions.

Martinez registered 100% ground duels, won 100% take-ons completed, 92% pass accuracy, 79 touches, 6 duels contested, 5 duels won, 4 blocks, 3 x possession won, 3 clearances, and 2 tackles.

United captain Maguire registered 83% pass accuracy, 67 touches, 8 clearances, 5 headed clearances, 3 blocks, 2/3 aerial duels won, and 1 clearance off the line.

