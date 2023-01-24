Manchester United Trio To Miss Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup Game

Manchester United will play the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi Final against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest this week. Erik Ten Hag is set to be without three of his players ahead of the clash.

Ten Hag will want to set out his strongest side ahead of the clash as he looks to win his firsy trophy as manager. United are winless in their last two games following a draw to Crystal Palace and a loss to Arsenal.

The Dutchman will once again have to slightly adjust his side given the news of unavailable players yet again. United's fixtures are well and truly piling up.

Ten Hag held his pre match press conference today and he revealed some team news ahead of the game. Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are all out of tomorrow's game.

Dalot is still struggling with an injury sustained some weeks ago. Martial remains on the side lines following his substitution against Manchester City a week ago.

Sancho has returned to first team training following his time out due to personal reasons. The English winger is closing in on his return to action.

Ten Hag will now be prompted into the likelihood of giving Wout Weghorst his third start since joining the club as well as continuing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

