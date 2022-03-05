Skip to main content
Manchester United Turn Full Attention to Erik Ten Hag as PSG Say Mauricio Pochettino Is Not Leaving

Manchester United are now set to turn their full attention to Erik Ten Hag as PSG say Mauricio Pochettino is not leaving, according to a reliable journalist.

United are in pursuit of finding their new permanent manager with both Ten Hag and Pochettino being lead favourites.

It had been reported that Ten Hag was learning English ahead of talks with United, which would be a major step forward for both parties.

Ten Hag

Now, a reliable journalist is reporting that Pochettino is not going to leave PSG which leaves a wide open door for Ten Hag.

It's also stated that United will now turn their full attention to Ten Hag.

The current Ajax boss is said to be keen on the United job and seems to be the fans favourite choice on social media.

It's key to note that until a manager is appointed then no candidate is totally ruled out of the running.

Ten Hag
