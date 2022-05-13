Manchester United U-23 Assistant Coach Neil Ryan Leaves For Football Association's Youth Set-up

Manchester United's highly-rated assistant coach in the academy setup named Neil Ryan has left the club today to pursue a technical career as a National Team Coach inside a youth setup within the Football Association.

Neil Ryan worked with Manchester United's academy for around 19 years since he left his professional football career early through injuries. He was the son of former Manchester United player Jim Ryan.

The academy coach's exit came as a surprise after the young Under-18 side's terrific campaign in the FA Youth Cup after winning the FA Youth Cup, which was last done in 2011 with a team consisting of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

According to the club's official statement, Academy Director Nick Cox had a few good words to say about Neil Ryan: “Neil has contributed massively to this Football Club throughout his time here. His tireless efforts and commitment to the role have been vitally important to the Academy.

“Just like his father, Neil has developed a huge number of young players over the years, consistently supporting Academy graduates in reaching their potential. The Ryan family will always have an amazing association with Manchester United."

Neil Ryan was a highly respected figure in all age categories after serving for the red Devils for all these years where the club witnessed ups and downs at the senior level. This coach was responsible for the development of 39 players who made their senior team debut for the Red Devils.

The replacement for Neil Ryan will take place internally and more developments regarding this will follow in the coming days.

