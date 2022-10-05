Manchester United UEFA Europa League Traveling Squad To Face Omonia

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United side return to UEFA Europa League action tomorrow night. The Red Devils travel away to Cyprus to face Omonia.

United were victorious Europa League outing as they defeated Sheriff. However United’s winning run in the Premier League came to its conclusion on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s side fell to a heavy defeat at the Etihad. City blew United out of the water with an emphatic 6-3 victory with both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden netting hat tricks.

Ten Hag has hinted that he will play his strongest side tomorrow. Anthony Martial could potentially play from minute one tomorrow.

Martial came off the bench to score a brace against City on Sunday. The Frenchman deserves to make an impact from the start, say many United fans.

It’s unclear what approach Ten Hag may take tomorrow. Cristiano Ronaldo is another potential starter.

United are however without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. Only two central defenders make the trip to Cyprus.

Below you can find the full travelling squad for the Europa League tie.

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka.

Defenders: Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.

