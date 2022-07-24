Skip to main content

Manchester United Unsure If Cristiano Will Return To The Club

Manchester United have reportedly now stated to the media that they are unsure when or quite simply if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club this summer following his absence from the squad, states a new report.

United left for their tour in Bangkok some weeks ago without Ronaldo as part of the travelling squad and have now returned from Australia without Ronaldo being close to the first team squad. 

Ronaldo is still training by himself and had been given time away from the United squad to deal with personal issues, however the striker’s name continues to be brought up in media reports on a daily basis. 

Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away this summer, however one rumour that seems to be growing is the possibility of the player moving to Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo has a strong legacy at the clubs rivals, Real Madrid and some people have hinted that it would be a move that makes no sense. 

However the striker is said to be open to the switch, to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Regardless, a new report from Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail states;

“Manchester United are still in the dark about when or if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Unsure If Cristiano Will Return To The Club

By Alex Wallace32 seconds ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manager Asks Manchester United Target Now Open To Accept A Pay Cut In Order To Stay At Current Club

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Given Hope Following Xavi Hernandez Comments Regarding Frenkie De Jong's Future At Barcelona

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
martial optus stadium
News

Video Shows Bruno Fernandes Sharing A Wholesome Moment With Anthony Martial

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
benjamin sesko salzburg
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Monitoring RB Salzburg Striker

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

'We Need To Be Proactive' - Diogo Dalot On Erik Ten Hag's Influence And Manchester United This Season

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Sesko
Transfers

Report: RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko In Big Talks With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Turning To Sergej Milinković-Savić As Frenkie De Jong Alternative

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago