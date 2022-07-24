Manchester United Unsure If Cristiano Will Return To The Club

Manchester United have reportedly now stated to the media that they are unsure when or quite simply if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club this summer following his absence from the squad, states a new report.

United left for their tour in Bangkok some weeks ago without Ronaldo as part of the travelling squad and have now returned from Australia without Ronaldo being close to the first team squad.

Ronaldo is still training by himself and had been given time away from the United squad to deal with personal issues, however the striker’s name continues to be brought up in media reports on a daily basis.

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away this summer, however one rumour that seems to be growing is the possibility of the player moving to Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo has a strong legacy at the clubs rivals, Real Madrid and some people have hinted that it would be a move that makes no sense.

However the striker is said to be open to the switch, to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Regardless, a new report from Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail states;

“Manchester United are still in the dark about when or if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club.”

