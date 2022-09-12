Skip to main content
Manchester United vs Leeds United Postponed

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United vs Leeds United has been postponed ahead of this weekend following the death and upcoming funeral of The Queen.

Manchester United fans will have to wait yet another weekend to watch their team play in the Premier League. 

United’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace last weekend was postponed following the death of The Queen. 

The Premier League had postponed their full schedule last weekend in light of the news. 

However, United were set to host Leeds United at home this coming Sunday but the game has now been postponed. 

united flag

The Queens funeral will take place next Monday, however with so many world leaders being in London, a much heavier police presence will be required. 

The London Metropolitan police will require assistance from other police forces across the country, such as the Greater Manchester Police. 

United vs Leeds is a category A game which means that an extra police presence will have been required at Old Trafford - seemingly this is unavailable. 

Old Trafford

The Premier League have released an official statement regarding the postponement of games this weekend. They said;

“Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.”

The seven games that will go ahead are;

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)
20:00 Nott'ham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)
15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed Man Utd v Leeds 

Manchester United flag
