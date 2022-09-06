Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Team News | Cristiano Ronaldo To Start

Manchester United open their 22/23 UEFA Europa League campaign this Thursday against Real Sociedad.

United host the Spanish side at Old Trafford with some team news already coming to light.

Real Sociedad have already suffered a setback with French defender Robin Le Normand set to miss the clash according to Diario AS.

Erik Ten Hag’s official press conference isn’t until tomorrow so United’s injury updates will have to wait.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, United are reportedly set to heavily rotate their team on Thursday.

This is due to the quick turn around in fixtures with United travelling to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag seems to prefer United continuing their good run in the league over favouring the Europa League.

A new report has suggested that a number of squad players could feature for United on Thursday.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the detailed report from David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror;

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are set to be recalled to Manchester United's starting line-up on Thursday.

“Ronaldo and Maguire are set to start, along with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, as Ten Hag rotates his squad and gives players some much-needed game-time.”

The report also continues to state that United’s Brazilian trio are all set to start as well;

“Casemiro is set to start on Thursday, along with Brazil colleague Antony.

“Fred and Anthony Elanga are set to be recalled.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon