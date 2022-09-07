Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Team News: Two Stars To Miss Out

United enjoyed a big win over Arsenal last weekend and have built up some fantastic momentum in the Premier League with four wins in a row despite their poor start to the season.

On Thursday, Erik Ten Hag's team will face Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the first fixture of this season's Europa League competition. They missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing sixth in the league last season.

Most players are fit and the squad has healthy numbers at this stage of the season but there are a couple who seem to be carrying injuries and hence will miss out.

Anthony Martial began the season injured and returned as a substitute in that game against Liverpool but he got injured again and hasn't been fit since.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Ten Hag said the following in his press conference about the striker's current situation: "He (Martial) is still out, he is progressing but he is not ready to get in team training or in a game."

He was not asked about Donny Van De Beek, who missed out on making the squad for the last game. The midfielder was not seen in training on Wednesday, according to The MEN. This seems to indicate that he is injured too and will also be absent.

Lisandro Martinez, who had to come off near the end of the previous game, was seen training.

