Manchester United vs Sheffield United: A Tactical Review

The spectacle seemed very strange seeing an empty Old Trafford, but this didn’t stop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side from being ruthless in their exhilarating dismantling of Sheffield United. Today, we look at where the game was won at The Theatre of Dreams, courtesy of a majestic hat-trick from Anthony Martial. Arguably, this was one of the most fluid performances we have seen from a Manchester United side in quite some time.

The French Connection

Before the game, the talk of the town was focussed on the potential link-up between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Whilst both were influential in United gaining the three points, Anthony Martial will grab the headlines with his ‘strikers’ instinct’ hat-trick. He is the first player in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era to make this achievement. However, his overall performance was breathtakingly brilliant. On top of his goals, he completed a 92% pass success rate, completed 3 successful dribbles and had 4 shots. These are traits which are essential to becoming an all-round number 9. He moved into the box more aggressively compared to his performance against Tottenham Hotspur, underlined by having considerably more touches (41) on the ball. If he continues to keep up his run of scoring at Old Trafford, Manchester United may have found the answer to their permanent striker for the next few years.

Despite playing a deeper role in the game, the match highlighted the great influence of Paul Pogba in relation to Manchester United’s creativity on the pitch. The French international maintained an 83.5% pass succession rate, composed of 9 accurate long balls, foreshadowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s philosophy of playing fast, attractive and entertaining football. He also made 5 successive dribbles, more than any other player on the pitch. If it wasn’t for Martial intervening from his brilliant solo effort, we could’ve seen one of the Premier League’s goals of the season. Therefore, if Pogba manages to maintain a consistent level of world class ability, it will only improve the sides chances of receiving silverware this season.

Matic The Unsung Hero

Whilst Anthony Martial will be the hot topic of news, one could argue that Nemanja Matic could have been a close second contender for man of the match after an exquisite performance in the middle of the park. The Serbian completed more passes (99) than any other player, maintaining an accurate long ball succession rate of 100%. Furthermore, he completed 104 touches of the ball, displaying his comfortability of keeping possession in a match which held high stakes in the race for the top four. These are characteristics that fans would want to see from a defensive midfielder. What this allows is the licence for Pogba to join in win United’s offensive opportunities. If stability can be identified in midfield, it provides support for teams to have the confidence to attack the opposition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff will be delighted they now have these qualities in their team.

Full Back Brilliance

Fans will be pleased with the exceptional attacking and defensive performance of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. As well as providing an assist for Martial’s first goal, he maintained an 89% pass success rate and completed 1 successful tackle in a match which was controlled by the home side. The club will be delighted he is now displaying his attacking talents which coincide with his effortless defensive performances.

Once again, Luke Shaw showed significant signs of improvement on the left side of defence. He completed 3 successful dribbles, won 2 aerial duels, made 1 tackle and had a pass completion rate of 95%, symbolising his solid display. It seems competition from young prospect, Brandon Williams, as well as improved overall performances from the team, have allowed Shaw to finally progress in achieving his aspirations; to become one of the best well-rounded full backs in The Premier League.

A Day of Highs and Lows for Marcus Rashford?

Before Manchester United restarted on their quest to achieve a top four spot, the spotlight of the club was predominantly focussed on the heroic efforts of Marcus Rashford. Whilst he looked a bit rusty against Tottenham, there were signs his fitness was starting to improve, noted by his impressive two assists in the game. Moreover, he completed two successful take ons, and had two shots on goal. However, many watching the game would’ve been disappointed that he missed two chances which you would have bet in favour of him converting the opportunities. Despite this, he will be impressed with his return from long-term injury. Although it will take time, he is showing initial glimpses of what he can do when he’s in his best form.

Manchester United’s overall performance against Sheffield United was considerably impressive, considering some woeful performances that were seen throughout the season. However, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned a corner with his team, and it is becoming more evident that the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has significantly contributed to this. He has become the catalyst to United’s dazzling performances, which has been influential in the club’s unbeaten run of form. If this continues, Manchester United might not be as far away from competing at the highest level as others may think.