Manchester United vs West Ham United: A Review

Unconvincing, lacklustre and tired. Three words which can be used to describe Manchester United's performance against West Ham United. Whilst many were predicting this to be a comfortable victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, it proved to be a difficult task to break down David Moyes' team. Throughout major periods of the game, The Hammers were the better side, showing elements of confidence and fluidity in their play, whilst United only looked comfortable in possession, unprepared to take that extra risk after equalising. If Mason Greenwood wasn't continuing to prove to everyone why he is one of the world's most exciting talents, United may have had to go into Sunday's 'final esc' game against Leicester needing a victory. Thankfully, things have fallen into place, meaning the club lay in third place, requiring a draw or win for a place in The Champions League. Today, we look at where improvement is needed for this match, highlighting the essentiality of fresh legs in the team.

Greenwood the Superstar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously stated that "the sky is the limit" for Mason Greenwood as he continues to shine in this Manchester United team. Every time a target is in place, this teenager outshines what is expected of him. Greenwood equalised for United with another thunderbolt into the near-post. A superb finish, but we cannot underestimate the build-up play, where he exchanged quick and neat passes with Anthony Martial, creating space for himself to have room for the shot. It was United's most exquisite play of the match, acting as an emblem for the way Solskjaer wants this team to play.

Five West Ham players surrounded Greenwood and Martial in the move. It seemed like an impossible task to create the space. We knew Greenwood had an explosive shot in his locker but that movement he made to create the room was intelligent and inspiring, portraying he can play across all areas of the forward line. By operating in a way which displays an ability to create space for yourself, not only will it be utilised in games like this, but Greenwood will find it simpler to move, playing as a centre-forward for years to come. He now has 17 goals in 50 appearances as a teenager. The idea that he could get even better even quicker is a scary prospect for United’s opponents.

Matic Needs A Rest

The transition from defence to attack relies on a sturdy midfield to distribute the ball at a fast rate. Unfortunately, this was the problem with United's performance yesterday. Time and time again, we saw the flow of play being regarded as too 'safe', unwilling to make a risk which could've worked to Solskjaer's advantage. Nemanja Matic was a big problem regarding United's display yesterday. He often took too many touches when in possession and failed to distribute the ball through the middle of the park, where United have proved to be successful since project restart. This meant that talisman, Bruno Fernandes, got on the ball less than he normally does, meaning the midfield were forced to play the majority of the match out on the wings. Consequently, it meant fewer chances were created, while Marcus Rashford didn't have his best of days. Regarding Matic, we can only be harsh to an extent. It is clear that he needs to be rested for a longer period of time in order to improve his fitness. He has arguably been one of United's best performers in recent times, but it is noted that in order for The Serbian to get back to his best, he needs a break.

Squad Depth proving to be a problem... again

Ever since Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Southampton, they haven't looked as sharp, majestic and fearful enough to demolish sides at their disposal. The last 10 days have seen the club draw two games, narrowly beat a poor Crystal Palace and catastrophically lose an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. In this performance, the team were really slow in their build-up and lacked any desire to go and grab a victory after Greenwood's equaliser. Yet, what this also proves is Solskjaer's lack of trust in his substitutions. He made only two out of a possible five yesterday, with one of them being defensive, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (a regular) replacing Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Solskjaer's offensive change, bringing on Odion Ighalo for Marcus Rashford, failed to offer any subsequent threat to the game. Gary Neville noted that the club still need '3 or 4' acquisitions in the summer for this squad to compete with second placed Manchester City at the minimum. As time passes, this rhetoric is repeatedly emphasised. To the naked eye, it's clear some of Solskjaer's first eleven need a break to catch up on their fitness. The problem is though, is that there is no one off the bench who can add something different to the game. Fred and Ighalo were on fire before the long break from football. Now, they look disillusioned from the squad, not offering any real terror to major opponents. If Manchester United are serious about getting back to the top of English football's elite, significant improvement is needed in the transfer market to offer support around the first team. A right winger, attacking midfielder and a centre-back should be the minimum requirement. Time will tell whether the club will agree to these terms.

Manchester United need to improve for their final league game against Leicester City. It is evident that Solskjaer's strongest side need to be rested in order to get back to their best. The problem for the manager is that he has no one he can rely on to do a job as efficiently as his preferred choices. He now has a huge task of deciding which team he decides to pick ahead of this crucial fixture in the race for the top four.