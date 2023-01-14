Skip to main content
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club

Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.

Facundo Pellistri only made his official Manchester United debut against Charlton in the recent Carabao Cup game. The young winger has spent time on loan before being given his first chance. 

Reports for some months have suggested that Pellistri is looking to leave United on loan in this current window. However, the player, his agent and United had a meeting in the past days. 

Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for the Uruguayan and has since held talks about his future. The talks have reportedly been positive and the player could not be set to stay at Old Trafford. 

Facundo Pellistri

In some fans opinions, Pellistri has more potential and offers more to the current side than Anthony Elanga. Pellistri made a great impact and looked very sharp on his debut. 

The 21 year old has had offers from teams in Spain as well as from his home country. Watford in the Championship also looked at loaning the player in. 

According to the report from Cesar Luis Merlo, Manchester United told Pellistri’s agent in a meeting on Friday that they want him to stay. 

With so many game still to play this season, Ten Hag clearly sees Pellistri as a valuable asset over the next months. The young player could be a bright spark in a number of games. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
News

Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst Besiktas
News

Official: Manchester United Sign Wout Weghorst

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
News

Donny Van De Beek Ruled Out For The Rest Of Manchester United’s Season

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester Unitrd
Opinions

Manchester United and Manchester City Combined XI

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Manchester City, Premier League, TV Broadcast and Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Antony Alejandro Garnacho
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Manchester City, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
News

Will Wout Weghorst Play For Manchester United v Manchester City?

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst
Opinions

Wout Weghorst Will Be A Good Signing For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace