Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club

Facundo Pellistri only made his official Manchester United debut against Charlton in the recent Carabao Cup game. The young winger has spent time on loan before being given his first chance.

Reports for some months have suggested that Pellistri is looking to leave United on loan in this current window. However, the player, his agent and United had a meeting in the past days.

Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for the Uruguayan and has since held talks about his future. The talks have reportedly been positive and the player could not be set to stay at Old Trafford.

In some fans opinions, Pellistri has more potential and offers more to the current side than Anthony Elanga. Pellistri made a great impact and looked very sharp on his debut.

The 21 year old has had offers from teams in Spain as well as from his home country. Watford in the Championship also looked at loaning the player in.

According to the report from Cesar Luis Merlo, Manchester United told Pellistri’s agent in a meeting on Friday that they want him to stay.

With so many game still to play this season, Ten Hag clearly sees Pellistri as a valuable asset over the next months. The young player could be a bright spark in a number of games.

