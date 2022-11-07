Manchester United Will Face Barcelona In UEFA Europa League Play-Off

Manchester United will have to play in the UEFA Europa League play off at the start of next year. United did have an opportunity to avoid this stage of the competition however failed to finish top of their group.

United had to beat group rivals Real Sociedad by two or more goals last week, however United only came away 1-0 winners. It now means that United will have to play more games on top of their hectic schedule.

Sunday’s game against Aston Villa proved that United will struggle to continue playing in the Thursday-Sunday format for the rest of the season. United looked tired and struggled to seem fresh in the Premier League game against Villa.

United’s name has now been placed into the pot for the play off round of the Europa League and could face the likes of Barcelona, Ajax or Juventus. It will be a hard tie no matter who United face in this crucial round if they want to progress in the competition.

The draw has been completed and United will face Barcelona in the play off round of the Europa League. A tough test for Erik Ten Hag and his side that will take place in February of next year.

Below you can find the play off draw in full;

Manchester United v Barcelona

Juventus v FC Nantes

Sporting CP v FC Midtjyland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais

Ajax v FC Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

FC Salzburg v AS Roma

