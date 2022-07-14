Manchester United Will Have Full Squad Available For Melbourne Victory Clash Confirms Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are preparing for their second game of the 2022 pre season tour following an impressive victory against Liverpool in game one in Bangkok, Thailand.

United set off from Thailand after the game against Liverpool and travelled to Australia where they are set to face Melbourne Victory next, on Friday.

The Red Devils were without a couple of players against Liverpool with club captain Harry Maguire not featuring during either half of the game after picking up a knock in training.

Maguire is now said to be fit and available to play one half of the game on Friday following his swift recovery.

Ten Hag spoke to the media in the early hours of Thursday morning where spoke about the squad ahead of the next game of the tour, providing updates on members of the side.

Axel Tuanzebe left the tour to return to England where he has reportedly had to attend to personal issues with United flying out Will Fish as his replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also still yet to meet up with the United squad on the tour as he continues to deal with personal issues and is in the company of his family.

However, in regards to the squad that is in Australia, Ten Hag confirmed that his whole squad is fit for Friday's game, saying;

"Our squad? We are full, full capacity. We have a strong squad so the fans will be happy. Yes, tomorrow he (Maguire) is available. We will see but I think he can play half a game."

