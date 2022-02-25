Skip to main content
Manchester United Withdraw Aeroflot Sponsorship Rights Following Russia Actions Against Ukraine

Manchester United have withdrawn their sponsorship rights with Russian Airline, Aeroflot following actions taken by Russia against Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Russia attacked Ukraine, prompting world leaders to impose sanctions against the country, including some of it's biggest companies.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced new sanctions against Russia on Thursday which included banning United's now former airline partner, Aeroflot from the UK.

A United spokesperson has said in a statement "in light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights".

Continuing, the spokesperson says "we share the concerns of our fans around the world  and extend our sympathies to those affected".

United's deal with Aeroflot was set to end in April which CEO Richard Arnold had already stated he had no intention of renewing.

Aeroflot had been United's airline sponsor since 2013, with the deal having been extended in 2017. 

United have already began to consider other airline companies to become their new sponsor with the likes of Qatar Airways already under consideration.

