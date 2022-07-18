Manchester United Women Extend Stay Of Star Player At The Club

Manchester United Women's captain Katie Zelem has extended her stay at the club after signing a new contract, as per an official statement.

A childhood United fan, Zelem joined the Red Devils in 2018 from Juventus, in their inaugural season in the FA Women's Championship.

Originally a part of the Manchester United Girls' Centre of Excellence, she had to make a switch to Liverpool back at that time due to the lack of any professional set up at the Old Trafford club.

Since rejoining the club four years ago, she has since then been a vital part of the team, helping the team get to the top flight, the Barclays FA Women's Super League, and then being part of the squads that finished 4th in back-to-back seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

She was also given the captain's armband ahead of the 2019-20 season when Alex Greenwood left United for French heavyweights Lyon.

Her current deal ran until the summer of 2023, and now she has penned to a new deal at the club.

Earlier on Monday, United announced that 'Katie Zelem has signed a contract extension, keeping her with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season'.

The official statement from the club read as follows:

"Manchester United Women can confirm that captain Katie Zelem has signed a contract extension, keeping her with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Katie joined United in 2018 as part of our inaugural professional side, making her competitive debut in our 1-0 League Cup win over arch-rivals Liverpool on 19 August, that same year. Katie was named captain in her second season with the club and has made 99 appearances as a Red, scoring 27 goals in the process."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon