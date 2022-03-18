Manchester United Women’s First Old Trafford Game Infront of the Fans in 9 Days

The countdown has begun. Manchester United Women's encounter a historic moment as they face Everton Women's in front of the Old Trafford crowd on Sunday 27th March 2022.

The last time when the Red Devils faced West Ham United Women's at the Theatre of Dreams, the match was being held behind closed doors due to the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.

This game will be a crucial tie for the club's pursuit to achieve their main target - a qualification berth into the UEFA Women's Champions League. Manager Marc Skinner will be hoping to win all the remaining games to solidify his team's position in the FA Women's Super League table.

Preparations have started at the M16 as a banner was being drawn out above the club's megastore. Ticket sales have started along with promotional events to bring fans closer to the stadium on match-day.

United Women's will receive a significant boost in the West Ham game as they get to witness the roar of thousands of Mancunians inside the prestigious turf, which paved the way to numerous glorious occasions in the past.

Marc Skinner's confidence will be lifted with midfielder Jade Moore's return back from an injury. United's forward Signe Bruun and defensive midfielder Hayley Ladd are also back on the field in time for the home game.

The manager feels excited as he addressed the club media about the milestone that his team will be setting up in the final week of March: "I hope that they[fans] turn out in big numbers and get behind the team as much as possible for what will be a really special moment for everyone involved."

With five matches remaining in this campaign, Manchester City Women's stay three points away from third-place finish occupied by United, with a game in hand. The urgency to win will put pressure on both sides to salvage victories in the upcoming games.

A match-winner in front of an exuberant Stretford end crowd will motivate the team spirit as they mentally prepare for ending the season on a high.

