Manchester United Women's U-21 have clinched the Football Association's Women's Super League Academy National League title after beating a strong Chelsea Women's U-21 over a two-legged final.

The final aggregate score ended at 6-2. The first leg was comfortably won by the Manchester United devs at Chelsea's home ground, Cobham, and the second leg ended decisively at Altrincham after two early goals in the first half.

Maria Edwards scored a sublime brace in the first leg, followed by an exquisite goal from Eleanor Ashton's feet. The second leg witnessed another brace.

Most in-form academy player Keira Barry scored two goals in the first half, while the second half of the Altrincham leg saw young Megan Sofield rocket a strike from the edge of the box.

Manchester United Women's Supporters Club actively backed the team in both legs and showered the turf with motivating chants from start to end. Many young fans were able to travel and join them at the stadium in a quest to sail the ship to its destination i.e. the National Academy League title after the Red Devils secured the Northern Division Championship title a few weeks back.

The majority of the senior team members along with manager Marc Skinner were closely observing the final from the stands. The camp looked happy and excited throughout the game.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his wife Silje Solskjaer were in attendance, sitting along with the fans in the stands of Altrincham F.C's ground as proud parents savouring the moment in which their daughter Karna Solskjaer lifted the trophy along with her teammates.

Head coach Charlotte Healy and her backroom staff deserve all the credit for laying down the foundation at the academic level to promote talented youngsters within the Women's game despite a severe lack of investment from the hierarchy compared to the Men's game.

In March, Charlotte Healy's side defeated Birmingham City Women's U-21 to engrave the team's name on their first-ever trophy at this level.

Technically, the team have won three major trophies in the 2021-22 season including the Northern Divison title, which led to Wednesday afternoon's playoff finals.

Even the league wins at this stage of the competition showed how much representation matters. Safia Middleton-Patel, a Welsh international goalkeeper of Indian origin has won yet another silverware with the devs, encouraging talents all over the world to make strides at the highest level, especially in football.

Coach Charlotte Healy spoke about multiple individual performances in both legs to the Daily Mail's Kathryn Batte at the end of Wednesday's game: "We’ve had some really good team performances this season and we’ve had some really good individual performances.

"I didn’t think we were great with the ball in either leg if I’m totally honest, I didn’t think we played as a team as well as we have in previous performances but I think you saw individuals shine."

The head coach was vocal about the standards maintained at the grassroots level, seeing the younger categories of 14s and 16s win trophies earlier this week. Transition to the first team level is always the major goal for these players: "The challenge is how do we step them up over that transition from 16-21 and then the older in this group, again, progress them from 21 to the first team because the gaps are huge.

"I think a big way of filling those gaps is experiencing and making sure the girls do experience difficult games and the challenges that come with senior football."

Despite setbacks such as Rebecca May's injury ahead of the second leg, Chloe Williams stepped up and performed well for the team, ensuring that the team stays UNITED, even when things don't go their way in these intense moments.

Another milestone set by the group, giving a bright future for every player, looking forward to promoting themselves into their respective national teams ahead of international tournaments and qualifiers.

One major disappointment about these fixtures - was the game not being broadcasted as a live event on any of the major platforms, which made it a bit difficult for fans outside England to witness moments in real-time.

All international fans following the devs will hope that one day they will get the opportunity to experience these big games live through some form of a licensed streaming platform.

Overall, these enlightening moments will raise the ceiling of every individual within the team. The word 'illustrious' would be an understatement to describe this achievement.

Let's hope to see the present team evolve and integrate with the first-team squad in the near future.

