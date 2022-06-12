Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Posts Instagram Photo With Liverpool Star Mo Salah
Manchester United wonderkid and Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho has posted a photo on his Instagram story showing himself and Liverpools Mo Salah.
Garnacho has burst onto the scene for United's Academy and has made a great impression since playing for the young side.
The Argentine international has recently earned himself a place in the U20 Argentina squad following an impressive season for his club.
There had been a number of calls from United supporters for Garnacho to play more first team minutes for United towards the end of last season.
Garnacho is into the final year of his United contract and could be available to leave the club for free next season.
However it was reported that United are focusing on giving the youngster a new contract amid interest from the likes of Juventus.
Garnacho took to Instagram on Sunday night and has raised a number of eyebrows when he posted a picture of him and Liverpool star Mo Salah onto his instagram story.
It has left a number of supporters from both clubs confused and wondering what the photo could mean.
Some fans have theorised that it could have something to do with both of the players being out of contract at their respective clubs.
