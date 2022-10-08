Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

Having been the subject of interest to PSG in the summer Marcus Rashford is set to remain at Manchester United for the long term.

The Academy graduate burst onto the scene at United. Despite a below par season last campaign, Rashford has found his feet again this season.

United are now said to be working on the extension of Rashford’s contract. The Englishman’s current contract expires next summer.

Despite his contract expiring next summer, United have an option to extend the current contract for an extra year.

Rashford looks reborn under Erik Ten Hag and has adapted to life under the new boss very well. The Englishman scored two goals on Thursday night.

Alongside the likes of Antony and Anthony Martial, Rashford could make a serious impact in the upcoming run of games.

Rashford has been allowed to play both of his best roles. Whether it’s been as the central striker or on the left wing, Rashford has excelled in the new system.

According to the report from Nicolo Schira; “ManchesterUnited working for Marcus Rashford’s contract extension. PSG wanted him last summer, but MUFC considered the striker non-transferable. His contract expires in June, but United have option for 2024. Talks ongoing for a new long term contract.”

