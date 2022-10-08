Skip to main content
Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

Manchester United are working on extending the contract of Marcus Rashford ahead of next summer, says a new report.

Having been the subject of interest to PSG in the summer Marcus Rashford is set to remain at Manchester United for the long term.

The Academy graduate burst onto the scene at United. Despite a below par season last campaign, Rashford has found his feet again this season.

United are now said to be working on the extension of Rashford’s contract. The Englishman’s current contract expires next summer.

Despite his contract expiring next summer, United have an option to extend the current contract for an extra year.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League

Rashford looks reborn under Erik Ten Hag and has adapted to life under the new boss very well. The Englishman scored two goals on Thursday night.

Alongside the likes of Antony and Anthony Martial, Rashford could make a serious impact in the upcoming run of games.

Rashford has been allowed to play both of his best roles. Whether it’s been as the central striker or on the left wing, Rashford has excelled in the new system.

According to the report from Nicolo Schira; “ManchesterUnited working for Marcus Rashford’s contract extension. PSG wanted him last summer, but MUFC considered the striker non-transferable. His contract expires in June, but United have option for 2024. Talks ongoing for a new long term contract.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Time Has Caught Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Everton

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Fred scores
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star: Fred Should Play Over Bruno Fernandes

By Rhys James
varane liverpool bangkok
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag: Are Raphael Varane & Harry Maguire Back For Manchester United?

By Rhys James
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag: Why Donny Van De Beek Isn't Playing For Manchester United

By Rhys James