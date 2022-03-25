Manchester United Would Have to Pay Hefty Compensation to Sign Wanted Manager

Manchester United could be forced to pay a hefty compensation fee to attract Mauricio Pochettino from the club, states a report recently.

Pochettino, like Erik ten Hag, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Argentine remains under contract at Paris Saint-Germain and to sign him, United may have to pay a compensation to sign the ex-Tottenham boss.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

ESPN's Mark Ogden has reported about Pochettino's situation and his future. The journalist states PSG would rather want a club to pay Pochettino's compensation than sack him to pay a fee themselves.

They would not want Pochettino to potentially step into a role at Old Trafford without them getting a fee from the move.

The Glazer family is said to be unwilling to pay a big compensation to hire a manager and Pochettino is now at the centre of a stand-off between two clubs.

PSG are also wary that if United seek permission from them to talk to Pochettino, giving them the permission to do so would signal their willingness to part ways with the manager.

As things stand, Pochettino is stuck in a tough situation.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |