Manchester United Yet To Open Contract Talks With David De Gea

Manchester United’s number one, David De Gea has been the starting goalkeeper under Erik Ten Hag. The Spaniard’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and the club ade yet to open talks surrounding a new deal.

De Gea has been a fantastic servant at Old Trafford since his arrival from Atletico Madrid around 10 years ago. The number one established himself quickly and has been the long term choice in goal.

However, with the modern game changing and a number of young keepers emerging, Ten Hag could look to move the Spaniard on. The Dutchman is an admirer of a number of keepers across Europe, including Diogo Costa.

IMAGO / PA Images

With no talks currently open surrounding a new deal it would seem that De Gea could be headed for the exit. The keeper will be allowed to speak to other clubs from January, at this moment.

The future of the goalkeeper is one that most definitely splits the fan base. Some fans want to see the keeper continue at the club whilst others think that it’s a suitable time to move on.

ESPN have reported the news that suggests that no contract talks have taken place between De Gea and United. They say;

“De Gea has been first-choice goalkeeper under Ten Hag this season but sources have told ESPN that United are yet to open talks over a new contract.”

