Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Signs New Deal And Joins Preston North End On Loan
Promising up and coming talented youngster, Alvaro Fernandez joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2020 and is set for his first loan spell away from the club after signing a new deal.
Fernandez had been listed as a player who would be allowed to leave United this summer on loan to benefit his development with regular football.
Fernandez’s position has been strengthened this summer and without a loan move the player would have to have battled it out with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for minutes.
In a move that benefits both club and player, Fernandez has joined EFL Championship side Preston North End on a season long loan.
In other news regarding the player, United have also confirmed that Fernandez has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club until 2024 before departing on his loan spell.
In a statement posted to the club website, United confirmed;
“Alvaro Fernandez will spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Preston North End after agreeing a season-long loan move to the Championship club.
The 19-year-old has also signed a new contract at Manchester United, lasting until June 2024 with the option of an additional year’s extension.”
United continued and then concluded the statement with;
“Everybody at United would like to wish Alvaro the best of luck for the season as we follow his progress at Deepdale Stadium.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon