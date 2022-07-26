Skip to main content

Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Signs New Deal And Joins Preston North End On Loan

Promising up and coming talented youngster, Alvaro Fernandez joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2020 and is set for his first loan spell away from the club after signing a new deal.

Fernandez had been listed as a player who would be allowed to leave United this summer on loan to benefit his development with regular football. 

Fernandez’s position has been strengthened this summer and without a loan move the player would have to have battled it out with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for minutes. 

In a move that benefits both club and player, Fernandez has joined EFL Championship side Preston North End on a season long loan. 

Alvaro Fernandez

In other news regarding the player, United have also confirmed that Fernandez has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club until 2024 before departing on his loan spell. 

In a statement posted to the club website, United confirmed;

“Alvaro Fernandez will spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Preston North End after agreeing a season-long loan move to the Championship club.

The 19-year-old has also signed a new contract at Manchester United, lasting until June 2024 with the option of an additional year’s extension.”

United continued and then concluded the statement with;

“Everybody at United would like to wish Alvaro the best of luck for the season as we follow his progress at Deepdale Stadium.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fernandez
News

Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Signs New Deal And Joins Preston North End On Loan

By Alex Wallace46 seconds ago
eriksen denmark
News

The First Pictures Of Christian Eriksen In A Manchester United Shirt

By Alex Wallace11 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

Objective Of Manchester United's Portuguese Star's Travel To Manchester Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy13 minutes ago
Sesko
Transfers

Price of RB Salzburg Forward Revealed In Whom Manchester United Are Interested

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
De Jong
Quotes

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Advises Frenkie De Jong To Take Legal Action Against Barcelona

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Present New Signing Officially On Either Tuesday Or Wednesday

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Carrington Training Complex
News

Manchester United Appoint Former Cardiff City Academy Manager David Hughes As Academy Coach

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Martinez
News

Lisandro Martinez And Christian Eriksen Pictured Arriving At First Manchester United Training Session

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago