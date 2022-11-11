Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

Manchester United could look at selling a number of players in the not so distant future. One player that has been outlined as a possible departure is a young winger.

United have a number of stars across their attacking front line. Anthony Martial, Antony and Marcus Rashford are just a few names that United can turn to for their attacking output.

An emerging talent is Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine has come through United’s youth set up and is majorly impressive. However, United could look at offloading one of their talents that emerged last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

A new report has stated that Anthony Elanga could be headed for the Old Trafford exit but with a buyback clause. The young Swede has impressed for United but isn’t really excelling as much as United would have liked.

Elanga played a good number of minutes for United last season in particular however many fans think he could benefit from a loan move. However, it seems United could look at a permanent departure.

According to a new and emerging report from journalist Jacque Talbot, Elanga could be sold by United but with the buy back clause should the Swede impress at a new club, he reports.

It’s not yet known whether United will offload someone like Elanga but it wouldn’t come as a total surprise.

