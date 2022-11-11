Skip to main content
Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

Manchester United could look at selling a young winger in the near future but ensure that they have a buyback clause in the deal.

Manchester United could look at selling a number of players in the not so distant future. One player that has been outlined as a possible departure is a young winger.

United have a number of stars across their attacking front line. Anthony Martial, Antony and Marcus Rashford are just a few names that United can turn to for their attacking output.

An emerging talent is Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine has come through United’s youth set up and is majorly impressive. However, United could look at offloading one of their talents that emerged last season.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League

A new report has stated that Anthony Elanga could be headed for the Old Trafford exit but with a buyback clause. The young Swede has impressed for United but isn’t really excelling as much as United would have liked.

Elanga played a good number of minutes for United last season in particular however many fans think he could benefit from a loan move. However, it seems United could look at a permanent departure.

According to a new and emerging report from journalist Jacque Talbot, Elanga could be sold by United but with the buy back clause should the Swede impress at a new club, he reports.

It’s not yet known whether United will offload someone like Elanga but it wouldn’t come as a total surprise. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Elanga
News

Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

By Alex Wallace
Sancho vs Liverpool
News

Jadon Sancho Has Question Marks Over His Manchester United Future

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Ben Patterson
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United

By Ben Patterson
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
News

Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Aston Villa

By Ben Patterson
Scott Mctominay
Match Day

Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace