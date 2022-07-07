Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt Permanently Joins Dundee United

Manchester United young midfielder, Dylan Levitt has today completed a permanent move to Scottish side, Dundee United following a successful loan spell last season.

Levitt has spent a number of years at United as a youngster and had a number of loan spells before joining Dundee United where the youngster has become a fan favourite.

The Welsh international was awarded his first Wales caps during his time on loan at the Scottish side and has now completed the permanent switch following the activation of his extended contract at United.

Levitt’s contract was automatically extended for an extra year following an activation clause triggered by United.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Welsh midfielder completed the permanent switch to Dundee United on Thursday following interest from a number of clubs.

The Scottish side have confirmed the signing of Levitt permanently, in a short Tweet that reads;

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Dylan Levitt from Manchester United on a two-year deal.”

Levitt then spoke to the club’s media team on the move and said;

“I'm really proud to be back after last season. The big attraction was to come back and play games.

"After I came back from injury I feel I really hit the ground running. I want to continue that form into the new season and I'm really looking forward to getting started.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon