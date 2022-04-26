Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Impressing Staff as His Future is Set to be Decided

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is said to be impressing staff at the club, and his future in the 22/23 season is set to be decided soon.

The Red Devils have endured a largely disappointing season this term, and it now even looks like they will now miss out on top four, despite having title ambitions in September.

It hasn't been all doom and gloom though, youngsters such as Anthony Elanga, and more recently Hannibal have gotten opportunities and impressed.

The Tunisia international came off the bench in United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week, and made a good impression in the little time he spent on the pitch.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Athletic claim that people at the club were pleased that he listened to his instruction to impose himself in the game when coming on.

Off the pitch, it is said that the 19 year-old spends time with experienced players at meals during away games, and is often asking them questions.

He has allegedly helped Alejandro Garnacho's integration into the first team too, driving him to Old Trafford before getting on the coach to the hotel for the Norwich game recently.

Finally, is is reported that the youngster's future next season will be decided after the end of the current campaign.

