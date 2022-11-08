Skip to main content
Manchester United Youngster Is Determined To Leave Club After World Cup

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

A Manchester United youngster is said to be determined to leave Old Trafford after the Qatar World Cup.

Manchester United have a number of talented youngsters at the club who are waiting for their chance to prove themselves at the club. One player in particular who has been awaiting his chance to shine is Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri is yet to make his United debut following his move to Old Trafford under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian brought the youngster to the club but decided that loan spells were his best way to develop.

Having spent time in Spain attempting to prove himself, Pellistri failed to really take the league by storm. Following his return to United, Pellistri has been named on the bench for United numerous times but is yet to play.

Facundo Pellistri Manchester United

A report had emerged some time ago that stated his agent was keen to attempt to find him a new club. However, a new report that has emerged today stated that Pellistri himself is looking at a move away from Old Trafford after the World Cup.

According to the newly surfaced report today from London Diario AS reporter, Guillermo Rai states the following;

“Facundo Pellistri is determined to leave Manchester United permanently. The player does not appear to be considering a further loan, nor does United, who hope his value will increase at the World Cup.”

Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
