Skip to main content

Manchester United Youngster James Garner Set For Possible Nottingham Forest Loan Return

Manchester United young midfield talent, James Garner could be set for yet another loan spell at Nottingham Forest next season as United look to weigh up what to do with the player next season, says reports.

Garner has flourished out on loan in the past few seasons with the midfielder spending his time at Forest, with who he got promoted to the Premier League with last season.

The young midfielder who can play as both a six or eight has shown his quality and ability to be a ball winning midfielder, something that United are looking to add to their squad. 

James Garner

Garner is known to have enjoyed his time at Forest and United seem to trust the club massively with his development as has been seen over the past two seasons. 

United are now looking at the next steps for the player as he would need to be playing regular football next season to help his development. 

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, “United are reluctant to bring James Garner back if it means him just warming the bench and want to ensure that he is in a position where he is getting regular game time”

Ducker also reported that a loan move to Forest could be one of the more likelier outcomes for the player next season;

“A loan, returning to Nottingham Forest, seems like the most likely scenario for James Garner.” Reported Ducker. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

garner
News

Manchester United Youngster James Garner Set For Possible Nottingham Forest Loan Return

By Alex Wallacejust now
Jones
Transfers

Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

By Alex Wallace10 minutes ago
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Discusses First Team Life Under Erik Ten Hag

By Seth Dooley32 minutes ago
Lindelof
Quotes

'A Lot With The Ball' - Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf Explains What Erik Ten Hag Is Emphasising In Training

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire Gives Honest Interview After Ten Hag Confirms Captaincy

By Seth Dooley14 hours ago
Toney
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Quotes

Where Will Lisandro Martínez Play for Manchester United?

By Seth Dooley16 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Persists On Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Signing For Manchester United - The Manager Wants The Dutchman To Arrive At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago