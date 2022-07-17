Manchester United Youngster James Garner Set For Possible Nottingham Forest Loan Return

Manchester United young midfield talent, James Garner could be set for yet another loan spell at Nottingham Forest next season as United look to weigh up what to do with the player next season, says reports.

Garner has flourished out on loan in the past few seasons with the midfielder spending his time at Forest, with who he got promoted to the Premier League with last season.

The young midfielder who can play as both a six or eight has shown his quality and ability to be a ball winning midfielder, something that United are looking to add to their squad.

Garner is known to have enjoyed his time at Forest and United seem to trust the club massively with his development as has been seen over the past two seasons.

United are now looking at the next steps for the player as he would need to be playing regular football next season to help his development.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, “United are reluctant to bring James Garner back if it means him just warming the bench and want to ensure that he is in a position where he is getting regular game time”

Ducker also reported that a loan move to Forest could be one of the more likelier outcomes for the player next season;

“A loan, returning to Nottingham Forest, seems like the most likely scenario for James Garner.” Reported Ducker.

