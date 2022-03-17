Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

A Manchester United youngster has met with Neymar Jr in Paris.

Zidane Iqbal, an 18 year-old for Manchester United's youth academy was the one who met the star.

On social media, he posted a picture showing him and the Brazilian together.

The Iraq international became the only British-born South Asian to have played for Manchester United's first team on the 8th of December 2021, when he made his debut off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

He also made his first appearance for his country in January, coming off the bench in a defeat to Iran.

He spoke to club media back in January: “I’ve grown up in Manchester my whole life so I’d say I’m a proud Mancunian. But I’m also proud of my heritage as well. I’m proud of being English, Pakistani and Iraqi.”

“Me choosing to play for Iraq doesn’t mean I’m not a proud Mancunian or a proud Pakistani."

"I just feel this is the right opportunity for me as a player, the right step in my career and an honour, but it definitely doesn’t take away the fact that I’m a Mancunian and a Pakistani as well.”

Iqbal has made 16 appearances so far in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring two goals.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Zidane Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

By Rhys James1 minute ago
imago1010667738h
News

Everton Fan Ties Himself to Goal Post During Game Against Newcastle United in Premier League Relegation Battle

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Reunites With Former United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan Amid Serie A Transfer Links

By Alex Wallace31 minutes ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Told it Will Cost £42million to Sign Ruben Neves From Wolves This Summer

By Alex Wallace45 minutes ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
News

Manchester United Staff 'Concerned' About Summer Transfer Window Plans

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Willing to Consider Offers From Rivals in the Summer

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Tchouameni
News

Report: Manchester United Hot on The Trail of In-Demand Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Next Season

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago