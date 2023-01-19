Skip to main content
Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

Manchester United young attacker Shola Shoretire has secured a loan move to the football league for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United have a number of impressive talents currently coming through the youth system at the club. Attacking players are always looking to continue adding to their goals tallies whenever they can.

Shola Shoretire is no different and it has been announced today that the young forward will go out on loan for the rest of the season. Shoretire joins League One side Bolton on loan until the end of the campaign.

The young forward will gain valuable first team experience on the loan and will experience hard hitting football in the EFL. He'll be looking to find consistency in a tough division.

Shola Shoretire & Hannibal Mejbri

Upon signing for Bolton on loan the youngster said the following;

"Coming here at 18 I’m transitioning into the men’s game, which is exactly what I needed. Hopefully I will have a good loan here and it will put me in a good place.”

"For me the club belongs in the Premier League and hopefully next season the Championship. They’re in a very good position right now to go for promotion."

"The team has been winning a lot. I have been keeping track and it’s just made me more excited to get here. I want to help the team continue to win and do as much as I possibly can to help with that.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Shola Shoretire
News

Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi
Match Day

Where To Watch PSG v Riyadh Season Team, Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo, Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
News

Casemiro To Miss Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Sir Jim Ratcliffe
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Emerges As Favourite To Buy Manchester United, Dubai & Qatar Included

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Crystal Palace, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
News

Manchester United Duo Could Miss Arsenal Clash

By Alex Wallace