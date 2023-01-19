Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

Manchester United have a number of impressive talents currently coming through the youth system at the club. Attacking players are always looking to continue adding to their goals tallies whenever they can.

Shola Shoretire is no different and it has been announced today that the young forward will go out on loan for the rest of the season. Shoretire joins League One side Bolton on loan until the end of the campaign.

The young forward will gain valuable first team experience on the loan and will experience hard hitting football in the EFL. He'll be looking to find consistency in a tough division.

IMAGO / PA Images

Upon signing for Bolton on loan the youngster said the following;

"Coming here at 18 I’m transitioning into the men’s game, which is exactly what I needed. Hopefully I will have a good loan here and it will put me in a good place.”

"For me the club belongs in the Premier League and hopefully next season the Championship. They’re in a very good position right now to go for promotion."

"The team has been winning a lot. I have been keeping track and it’s just made me more excited to get here. I want to help the team continue to win and do as much as I possibly can to help with that.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon