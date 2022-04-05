Manchester United Youngster Set for First Team Chance Despite Premier League Interest
Manchester United midfielder James Garner is set to get a chance in the club's first-team soon despite interest from Premier League clubs, states a report.
Garner is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship and the Englishman has impressed there, having done well for the club in the FA Cup in games against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City.
Mike McGrath has reported for the Telegraph that Garner will get a chance to impress the new manager during the pre-season friendlies in the summer.
The pre-season performances will help United make a decision about Garner's future and whether he would be loaned out or not.
It is stated that United see Garner as a player who has first-team potential and they want to keep assessing his development from close.
In 32 Championship games, the midfielder has contributed to seven goals from the heart of the park.
Even in his last season on loan at Forest, he had scored four goals in 20 games.
