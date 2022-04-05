Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Youngster Set for First Team Chance Despite Premier League Interest

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is set to get a chance in the club's first-team soon despite interest from Premier League clubs, states a report.

Garner is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship and the Englishman has impressed there, having done well for the club in the FA Cup in games against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City.

garner

Mike McGrath has reported for the Telegraph that Garner will get a chance to impress the new manager during the pre-season friendlies in the summer.

The pre-season performances will help United make a decision about Garner's future and whether he would be loaned out or not.

It is stated that United see Garner as a player who has first-team potential and they want to keep assessing his development from close.

In 32 Championship games, the midfielder has contributed to seven goals from the heart of the park.

Even in his last season on loan at Forest, he had scored four goals in 20 games.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Iheanacho Goal
News

Manchester United Youngster Set for First Team Chance Despite Premier League Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey39 seconds ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United are at an 'Advanced' Stage in Their Search for a New Manager

By Alex Wallace11 minutes ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Club Looking to Give Up On Their Chase of Manchester United Man Despite Being Close to Move

By Kaustubh Pandey21 minutes ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
News

Bundesliga Star That Rangnick Knows Well Attracting Interest from Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Manchester United's Interest in 11-Goal Striker Could Intensify Soon As Arsenal Prowl

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
News

Manchester United Midfielder's Transfer Intentions Revealed Amidst Offers from European Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Erik Ten Hag Pulling The Most Support At Manchester United; Situation Described As 'Advanced'

By Soumyajit Roy8 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Still Interested in Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago