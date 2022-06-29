Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

Manchester United have announced that yet another young and talented player has signed a new deal at Old Trafford following the extension of Zidane Iqbal's contract.

United have announced that young defender, Will Fish has signed a new deal at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

The 19 year old has already featured for the first team in the 2020/21 season away at Wolves.

The defender spent last season on loan at Stockport County before returning to United to finish the campaign.

Will Fish

Fish has already gained valuable experience having captained England up to the under 19 level in the past.

United posted an official statement to their club website where they shared the news of the youngster extending his deal until 2025.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Will Fish has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Manchester-born defender, who has captained England up to Under-19 level, made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2020/21 season in the 2-1 Premier League win against Wolves at Molineux."

The statement continued to say

"Fish has agreed a new deal that will keep him at United until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Everyone at Manchester United is looking forward to seeing the 19-year-old prospect continue his development at the club in the coming months and years."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Will Fish
News

Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Fernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Set For Medical This Week Ahead Of Loan Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace40 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing £40million Bid For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace53 minutes ago
christian eriksen
News

'I Think He Would Go' - Ex-Premier League Star On Christian Eriksen To Manchester United

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Alex Telles
News

Alex Telles Future At Manchester United Now Uncertain Due To Arrival Of Tyrell Malacia

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
tyrell malacia
News

Report: Manchester United Secure Deal To Sign Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Luke Shaw
News

Luke Shaw To Remain As First Choice Manchester United Left Back Despite Tyrell Malacia Arrival

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago