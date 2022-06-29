Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

Manchester United have announced that yet another young and talented player has signed a new deal at Old Trafford following the extension of Zidane Iqbal's contract.

United have announced that young defender, Will Fish has signed a new deal at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

The 19 year old has already featured for the first team in the 2020/21 season away at Wolves.

The defender spent last season on loan at Stockport County before returning to United to finish the campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fish has already gained valuable experience having captained England up to the under 19 level in the past.

United posted an official statement to their club website where they shared the news of the youngster extending his deal until 2025.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Will Fish has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Manchester-born defender, who has captained England up to Under-19 level, made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2020/21 season in the 2-1 Premier League win against Wolves at Molineux."

The statement continued to say

"Fish has agreed a new deal that will keep him at United until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Everyone at Manchester United is looking forward to seeing the 19-year-old prospect continue his development at the club in the coming months and years."

