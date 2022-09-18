Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Left Out Of Iraq Squad To Train With Erik Ten Hag

Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has been left out of the Iraq international setup due to his desire to work with Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United's young and upcoming midfielder Zidane Iqbal has been left out of the Iraq squad ahead of the international break for an extraordinary reason.

Iqbal majorly impressed for United during their pre season tour, the young player played a number of games alongside fellow Academy player, Charlie Savage.

The pair played in a pivot role during some of the pre season games and fans began to get excited about the prospect of the future.

Now the Iraq international has made the decision to not play for his nation in the upcoming international break.

However, the reason that Iqbal has chosen not to play in the international break is quite extraodinary.

It has been reported by M E N that Iqbal has chosen to stay at United over the break to work alongside manager Erik Ten Hag.

"It has been confirmed that Zidane Iqbal has been left out of the squad for the Jordan International Tournament later this month as he wants to focus on his personal development at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag."

The managing director of the Iraq national team, Mahdi Karim said; "Zidane Iqbal and Ali Al Hammadi have apologised for not joining the national team because of their desire to focus with their clubs."

