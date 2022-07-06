Manchester United’s 2022/23 Home Kit To Officially Be Released On Friday July 8th

Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2022/23 season will be officially releasing this week as United agree a new shirt sleeve sponsor that will feature on the strip.

United had planned for their shirt to be released on Friday 1st July however a Tweet on the day confirmed that the release of the shirt had been delayed by a week.

The Res Devils sell a huge number of shirts worldwide due to their global stature and marketing that allows for their brand to be seen and sold on a large global scale.

IMAGO / PA Images

United fans were wondering what had caused a delay in the sale of the new shirt, with some fans theorising that it could have something to do with a new signing being unveiled.

However the only player seemingly close to being unveiled is Christian Eriksen and while that may still be a possibility, the more likely reason is due to the new sleeve sponsor United have for their shirt.

United have partnered with DXC Technology ahead of the new season, a report from M.E.N states;

“Manchester United have entered into a multi-year partnership with DXC Technology ahead of the 2022/23 season, which will see the IT company's logo appear on United's kits from next season.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon