Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sets New Champions League Record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes set a new Champions League record in the round of 16 game vs Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Portuguese international's through ball for Anthony Elanga in the 80th minute helped his team secure a draw in the game. You can watch the goal via our article here.

The result wasn't the only thing it secured, though - it also earned him a place in the UEFA Champions League record books.

Bruno Fernandes

With that pass, Fernandes became the only player to assist a goal in six consecutive Champions league matches while playing for an English club.

The previous holder of the record was another Red Devils midfielder. David Beckham, formerly assisting for five matches in a row, had been the last record owner since 1998.

Bruno Fernandes will hope to extend this record even further when he will play Atletico Madrid again in the second leg at Old Trafford, in three weeks time.

