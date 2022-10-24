Manchester United's Casemiro Included In Premier League Team Of The Week

Skip to main content
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been included in the Premier League team of the week following his goal against Chelsea.

Casemiro has been included in this week's Premier League team of the week following his goal in Manchester United's 1-1 draw vs Chelsea. The Brazillian is finally settling into life at his new club.

Casemiro has earned his spot in this week's team of the week due to his great performance against the blues. United's number 18 has shown his true quality in the last two games in particular.

After starting life at United on the bench, the midfielder has now established himself as a regular starter under Erik Ten Hag. Casemiro scored a 94th minute equaliser to seal a point for the reds.

BBC Sport included Casemiro in the team of the week alongside other top performers in the Premier League this weekend. 

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have also been included following their performances. United loanee Dean Henderson has also been recognized following his performance against Liverpool.

Youri Tielemans scored a goal of the season contender for Leicester City as they thrashed Wolves 4-0. The Belgian was linked with a move to United in the previous summer transfer window.

Casemiro registered 3 clearances, 10 recoveries, and 1 interception in his man of the match performance. The Brazillian formed a well balanced partnership alongside team mate Christian Eriksen.

The 30 year old has proved that he is still determined to show what he has to offer in this United side.

